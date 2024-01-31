Veteran-Owned Construction Company Repairs Fellow Veteran's Home for Free

In the wake of natural calamity, when a veteran's home in Winston-Salem was ravaged by heavy rainfall, a ray of hope emerged. Battle Born Builders, Inc., a veteran-owned construction company, led by Stephan Sharar, stepped in to mend a fellow veteran's home and heart. The veteran, James Morgan, experienced a shocking collapse of his home's retaining wall, resulting in a widespread mess both inside and outside his property, including a flooded basement. With repair costs sky-rocketing to an estimated $30,000 - a claim denied by the family's insurance company - the family was staring at a bleak and uncertain future.

Commitment Beyond the Battlefield

Sharar's company is renowned for its specialization in creating tiny homes, crafting custom cabinets, and building decks. Yet, what truly sets Battle Born Builders, Inc. apart is its commitment to serve the community - a commitment born and nurtured in the battlefield. The company operates three non-profit organizations, each designed to aid veterans by offering food, shelter, and clothing, as well as spearheading PTSD awareness initiatives. This commitment extends to the veteran's family as well, as Sharar emphasizes the lifelong commitment that veterans have to serve, not only on the battlefield but also in their communities.

Community Support and Solidarity

As Battle Born Builders, Inc. swung into action to repair the Morgans' home, they were not alone. Lowe's, a major retail company, provided a budget to cover the cost of materials, while Davis Construction donated necessary equipment. This collective effort underscores the healing power of community solidarity. It is a testament to the fact that while a single act of kindness can change a life, collective goodwill can transform a community.

A Broader Call to Action

The project, much awaited by the Morgans, is expected to be completed by the middle of the following week. However, the story of the Morgans and Battle Born Builders, Inc. is more than just the repair of a home. It is a call to action, urging individuals and communities to make a difference in the lives of veterans. It is a reminder of the enduring bonds of service and the power of empathy and kindness in restoring hope in the aftermath of adversity.