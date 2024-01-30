Veteran Engineer Sues Parsons Corporation Alleging Discrimination

Anil Varshney, a distinguished systems engineer based in Huntsville, Alabama, has brought a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and Parsons Corporation, one of the nation's leading defense contractors. The lawsuit alleges discrimination based on race, color, nationality and age. Varshney, a naturalized U.S. citizen with a commendable 32-year career in the missile defense industry, claims he was terminated after engaging in a brief video phone conversation in Hindi with his critically ill brother-in-law in India.

Long History of Alleged Discrimination

Varshney's complaint goes beyond his dismissal, delving into a history of alleged mistreatment at his workplace. He claims he was often referred to as 'the thing'. He felt his contributions were persistently overlooked and undervalued, a bias he attributes to his Indian nationality. Parsons Corporation, however, presents a different side of the story. The company insists that Varshney's termination was prompted by a security violation - the use of a camera on a mobile phone at a classified work site - and vehemently denies any form of discrimination.

Allegations of Unfair Treatment

Varshney disputes the company's claim, arguing that his white colleagues were not sanctioned for similar behavior, thus implying that he was singled out and treated unfairly. The lawsuit has drawn the attention of Preet Bharara, a former U.S. Attorney for New York, who is now representing Varshney. Bharara has expressed dismay over the treatment of Varshney, who he believes has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the defense of the U.S.

Resounding Impact on Varshney's Career

Since his dismissal, Varshney has been unable to secure employment in the defense industry. He believes he has been blackballed, a ripple effect of his termination. The lawsuit seeks both reinstatement and compensation for lost wages. The case, as it unfolds, will inevitably raise critical questions about linguistic diversity and tolerance in corporate America, and potentially set a precedent for similar cases in the future.