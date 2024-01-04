en English
Veteran Chief Meteorologist Joe Calhoun Announces Retirement from WGAL 8

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Veteran Chief Meteorologist Joe Calhoun Announces Retirement from WGAL 8

Chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun, a seasoned weatherman known for his precision forecasting, is set to hang up his weather maps and retire from WGAL News 8 on January 19, 2024. Over his illustrious 36-year career, Calhoun has been a beacon in the Susquehanna Valley, leading the WGAL News 8 Storm Team and serving his viewers with his reliable weather predictions.

From Philadelphia to the Heart of Pennsylvania

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Calhoun’s passion for meteorology led him to Penn State University, from where he graduated in 1981. His professional journey then took him westward to Des Moines, Iowa, with Freese-Notis Weather and later to KETV in Omaha, Nebraska. But, the pull of his home state was strong, and Calhoun returned to Pennsylvania in 1987 to lend his expertise to WGAL News 8.

Shaping Future Meteorologists

Calhoun’s impact has not only been in front of the camera but also behind the scenes as an instructor at Millersville University, where he has shaped the futures of many aspiring meteorologists. Beyond delivering the day’s forecast, Calhoun has taken immense pride in mentoring young broadcasters, fostering a new generation of meteorologists who carry forward his dedication and commitment to the field.

Philanthropy and Community Service

Calhoun’s dedication to service extends beyond the television screen. For nearly 30 years, he has been instrumental in the Coats for Kids Telethon, a fundraising event he co-created to support the Salvation Army. His commitment to this initiative underscores his deep-rooted connection to the community he has served for decades.

As Calhoun prepares to sign off for the last time, his tireless dedication, unwavering integrity, and the legacy he leaves behind will be remembered by many in the Susquehanna Valley and beyond.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

