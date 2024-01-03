en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

AP Reporter Rayner Pike’s Legacy: A Tradition of Journalistic Excellence

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
AP Reporter Rayner Pike’s Legacy: A Tradition of Journalistic Excellence

Rayner Pike, a venerated former Associated Press reporter known for his wealth of news knowledge and exceptional writing skills, passed away at the age of 90 at his residence in Arlington, Massachusetts. Pike’s death has evoked a series of heartfelt tributes from his former colleagues, reflecting on his significant impact on journalism over his four-decade-long career.

Legacy Built on Excellence

Pike’s legacy is marked by his significant contributions to some of the major stories from New York City. He was renowned for his innovative approaches to journalism, such as manually pacing out a parade route to provide accurate crowd estimates, a testament to his embodiment of shoe-leather journalism. Despite his vast experience and expertise, Pike often chose not to take bylines, letting his work speak for itself.

Master of Words

Pike’s colleagues recall his quick wit and intelligence with fondness, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure and his aptitude for crafting the perfect phrase. A notable example of his linguistic prowess is when he spontaneously coined the nickname ‘Teflon Don’ for the notorious mobster John Gotti. Pike’s mastery of words was not limited to his professional life. He had a playful side, evident in a humorous wager with then-Gov. Mario Cuomo regarding grammar.

Impact Beyond Journalism

Pike’s influence extended beyond his reporting career. He shared his wisdom and knowledge with aspiring journalists at Rutgers University, shaping the future of the field. His personal life was marked by a 59-year marriage, and those close to him remember his playful and dedicated nature. The journalism community has felt a profound impact from Pike’s passing, as reflected in the tributes from those who had the honor of working with him.

0
Obituary United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
13 mins ago
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
On the evening of December 27, the Middlesbrough community suffered a tragic loss. Adrian Blackmore, a cherished member known for his vibrant spirit and commitment to grassroots football, succumbed to a heart attack while in the midst of a football game. At the age of 54, he was not only a devoted partner and father
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Alan Oakford Wilson: A Life of Achievement, Service, and Community Involvement
41 mins ago
Alan Oakford Wilson: A Life of Achievement, Service, and Community Involvement
Gerry O'Carroll, Renowned Retired Garda Involved in Kerry Babies Case, Passes Away
43 mins ago
Gerry O'Carroll, Renowned Retired Garda Involved in Kerry Babies Case, Passes Away
Philadelphia Mourns the Tragic Death of Beloved Community Figure, Tatiana Vargas
30 mins ago
Philadelphia Mourns the Tragic Death of Beloved Community Figure, Tatiana Vargas
Reality Star Chanita Stephenson Announces Mother's Passing: Fans and Media Extend Support
31 mins ago
Reality Star Chanita Stephenson Announces Mother's Passing: Fans and Media Extend Support
Renowned Journalist Rayner Pike Dies at 90, Leaves Behind a Legacy
32 mins ago
Renowned Journalist Rayner Pike Dies at 90, Leaves Behind a Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
11 seconds
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
17 seconds
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
20 seconds
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
25 seconds
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
56 seconds
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
1 min
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
2 mins
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
2 mins
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
2 mins
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
54 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
56 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app