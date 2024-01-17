Veteran and Officer Lonnie Grabowska Receives SCHEELS Hometown Hero Award

Lonnie Grabowska, a Navy veteran and long-serving law enforcement officer in North Dakota, has been conferred with the prestigious SCHEELS Hometown Hero award. The accolade, a joint initiative between sporting goods store SCHEELS and American Heroes Outdoors, is designed to honor individuals who have served in the military or as first responders and continue to serve their communities.

Recognizing Service and Sacrifice

Grabowska's recognition comes in the form of a certificate, a metal flag, a $500 gift card, and the opportunity to direct a $1,000 donation to a charity of his choice. The award, bestowed annually upon 13 individuals, seeks to highlight the commendable service of these local heroes to the community.

Commendations from Colleagues

The selection of Grabowska for the award was met with approval and warmth from his colleagues and friends. Among them, Sgt. Joey Vandervliet praised Grabowska for his ongoing volunteer work and support in the community. The award is viewed by many as an acknowledgment of Grabowska's dedication and commitment to service, even beyond his years in the military and law enforcement.

A Story Worth Sharing

As part of the award, American Heroes Outdoors, which selects the honorees, will produce a video featuring Grabowska's story of service and sacrifice. This video, slated for release in the following months, will allow a wider audience to learn about and appreciate Grabowska's contributions. The award's ultimate aim is to raise awareness and honor local heroes who have compelling stories to tell.