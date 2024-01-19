Vet Tix Hits Milestone with Over 20 Million Free Tickets to Military Community

In a significant step towards honoring and supporting U.S. military service members and their families, the Veteran Tickets Foundation, popularly known as Vet Tix, has distributed over 20 million free event tickets, amounting to a value of over $1.2 billion. Originating in Phoenix, Arizona, 16 years ago, Vet Tix has grown exponentially and is now the second-largest Veteran Service Organization in the country, boasting a membership of 1.8 million.

Bringing Joy to Service Members

Vet Tix, under the guidance of its founder, U.S. Navy veteran Michael A. Focareto III, caters to an inclusive audience of military personnel, National Guard and Reserves, Veterans of all eras, and immediate family members of those killed in action, as well as first responders. The organization has partnered with leading professional sports leagues like MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL, NCAA, minor league teams, and NASCAR to offer free tickets to a wide range of events - from sports games to concerts, performing arts, and family activities.

More Than Just Entertainment

The impact of Vet Tix extends far beyond providing entertainment. It serves as a catalyst for joy, connection, and healing among the military community, many of whom are grappling with the physical and emotional aftermath of their service. Vet Tix also plays a crucial role in the reintegration of service members into civilian life post-deployment by fostering opportunities for bonding with family and loved ones at these events. It strongly advocates the therapeutic value of shared experiences and underscores the importance of caring for those who have served their country.

A Milestone Achieved

Reaching the milestone of distributing over 20 million tickets, Vet Tix continues to honor its pledge of fostering community spirit and promoting healing among service members. The organization's commitment to uplifting the lives of those who have served and sacrificed for their country remains unwavering. In a world where moments of joy can contribute significantly to the recovery and rehabilitation of veterans, Vet Tix continues to stand out as a beacon of support for the military community.