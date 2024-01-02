Vesper Energy Proposes New Solar Operation in Ohio Amid Mixed Reactions

Vesper Energy, an established name in renewable energy, has recently proposed the development of the Aviation Energy Center, a new large-scale solar operation in Greene County, Ohio. This project, aimed at generating up to 175 megawatts of energy, comes on the heels of their previous application for the Kingwood Solar utility which was denied by the Ohio Power Siting Board due to public opposition.

Inclusion of Community in Energy Projects

Hannah Larkin, Vesper’s Development Manager, underscored the significance of the community’s involvement in the project. She expressed that designing the project in a collaborative manner with community partners is a priority for the company. This approach is evident in the company’s recent engagement with Miami Twp trustees, where they took the time to listen to residents’ concerns and suggestions.

Public Opinion Divided

The proposed project has seen a division of opinion among the residents. While some are in favor of the project, citing the steady income it would provide to farmers, others have suggested alternative locations for solar panels, such as rooftops or brownfields. Vesper, while showing interest in brownfield sites, noted the limitations these locations present, particularly in terms of size for large megawattage projects.

Greene County: An Ideal Solar Development Site

The area in Greene County is considered optimal for solar development due to factors such as sunlight availability, large acreage, and close proximity to PJM’s grid connection. The new project will leverage an existing agreement with PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity.

As developments unfold, the Miami Twp. zoning commission is in the process of crafting new solar power regulations. The Ohio Power Siting Board, on the other hand, is yet to receive an application for the Aviation Energy Center.