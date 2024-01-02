en English
Energy

Vesper Energy Proposes New Solar Operation in Ohio Amid Mixed Reactions

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Vesper Energy, an established name in renewable energy, has recently proposed the development of the Aviation Energy Center, a new large-scale solar operation in Greene County, Ohio. This project, aimed at generating up to 175 megawatts of energy, comes on the heels of their previous application for the Kingwood Solar utility which was denied by the Ohio Power Siting Board due to public opposition.

Inclusion of Community in Energy Projects

Hannah Larkin, Vesper’s Development Manager, underscored the significance of the community’s involvement in the project. She expressed that designing the project in a collaborative manner with community partners is a priority for the company. This approach is evident in the company’s recent engagement with Miami Twp trustees, where they took the time to listen to residents’ concerns and suggestions.

Public Opinion Divided

The proposed project has seen a division of opinion among the residents. While some are in favor of the project, citing the steady income it would provide to farmers, others have suggested alternative locations for solar panels, such as rooftops or brownfields. Vesper, while showing interest in brownfield sites, noted the limitations these locations present, particularly in terms of size for large megawattage projects.

Greene County: An Ideal Solar Development Site

The area in Greene County is considered optimal for solar development due to factors such as sunlight availability, large acreage, and close proximity to PJM’s grid connection. The new project will leverage an existing agreement with PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity.

As developments unfold, the Miami Twp. zoning commission is in the process of crafting new solar power regulations. The Ohio Power Siting Board, on the other hand, is yet to receive an application for the Aviation Energy Center.

Energy United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

