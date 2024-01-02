en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Verve Therapeutics CEO To Speak At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Verve Therapeutics CEO To Speak At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Verve Therapeutics, a trailblazer in the biotechnology sphere, has confirmed that its CEO, Dr. Sekar Kathiresan, will grace the stage at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The anticipated presentation is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. PT in the bustling city of San Francisco. For those unable to attend the prestigious conference, a live webcast of Dr. Kathiresan’s presentation will be hosted on the company’s official website. The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days following the presentation, providing ample opportunity for interested parties to catch up on the latest developments within the company.

A Revolutionary Approach to Cardiovascular Care

Known for its innovative practices, Verve Therapeutics is leading a paradigm shift in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company is pivoting away from the chronic management of the disease, instead opting for a novel approach: single-course gene editing treatments. This pioneering methodology seeks to revolutionize how the healthcare industry handles cardiovascular disease, focusing on a more efficient and potentially more effective form of treatment.

Targeting the Root Cause of Cardiovascular Disease

At the heart of Verve Therapeutics’ mission is the development of three groundbreaking programs: VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201. These programs zero in on a common culprit in cardiovascular disease: low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Research has validated that these specific gene targets have a significant role in lowering LDL-C, a primary factor in the onset of cardiovascular disease.

Aiming for a Permanent Solution

Verve Therapeutics’ ultimate goal is to achieve a lasting reduction in blood LDL-C levels through these innovative therapies. If successful, this could mean a one-time treatment for patients, potentially eradicating the need for ongoing management of the disease. The implications for the healthcare industry and patients worldwide could be monumental, marking a significant milestone in the fight against cardiovascular disease.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage

By Nimrah Khatoon

SFC Energy B.V. Secures Official Recognition for Electrotechnical Testing and Certification

By Justice Nwafor

Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care

By BNN Correspondents

AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases

By Shivani Chauhan

Cureus Journal: Corticosteroid Therapy Reduces CRP Levels in COVID-19 ...
@Health · 5 mins
Cureus Journal: Corticosteroid Therapy Reduces CRP Levels in COVID-19 ...
heart comment 0
Estee Lauder Embraces Longevity Science in a Bid to Enhance Beauty and Wellness

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Estee Lauder Embraces Longevity Science in a Bid to Enhance Beauty and Wellness
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws: A Galactic Open World Adventure

By Salman Khan

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws: A Galactic Open World Adventure
ESA Rings in 2024 with Cosmic New Year’s Greeting from ISS

By Wojciech Zylm

ESA Rings in 2024 with Cosmic New Year's Greeting from ISS
Small Intestine’s Role in Regulating Gut Hormones and Glucose Tolerance Unveiled

By Saboor Bayat

Small Intestine's Role in Regulating Gut Hormones and Glucose Tolerance Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up
13 seconds
NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up
Trump's Campaign Rhetoric and Immigration Policies: The Influence of Stephen Miller
31 seconds
Trump's Campaign Rhetoric and Immigration Policies: The Influence of Stephen Miller
New Law on Election Commission Appointments Challenged in India's Supreme Court
31 seconds
New Law on Election Commission Appointments Challenged in India's Supreme Court
Liverpool's Gravenberch Discusses Crucial Newcastle Clash Amid Premier League Pressure
33 seconds
Liverpool's Gravenberch Discusses Crucial Newcastle Clash Amid Premier League Pressure
Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal
43 seconds
Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
43 seconds
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage
1 min
Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
3 mins
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
4 mins
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
35 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app