Verve Logic & SafeLift Exosuit Revolutionize Industrial Safety, Boost Worker Posture and Efficiency

In a groundbreaking development dated March 6, 2024, Verve Motion has unveiled Verve LogicTM, an advanced software and data analytics platform, integrated with its pioneering SafeLiftTM exosuit, aiming to significantly enhance industrial worker safety.

This innovative combination, launched in CAMBRIDGE, Mass., is designed to identify and mitigate injury risks for industrial workers engaged in heavy lifting, while providing performance coaching.

Verve Logic - New Platform Poised to Redefine Data Empowerment

Now available as a standard feature with the SafeLift exosuit, the Verve Logic platform delivers cutting-edge safety analytics. The software delivers a sophisticated suite of actionable reports and insights, honing in on vital aspects such as ergonomic risk analysis, trend analysis, and exosuit utilization. This powerful software empowers industrial workers and allows companies to optimize their facilities according to the unique demands of their tasks and environment.

Motion-Based Insights

Sensors embedded in the SafeLift exosuit collect 3D motion and force data while the suit is in use to help drive safety and operational improvements. The Verve Logic platform goes beyond traditional data gathering to offer comprehensive insights, including key analytics such as lift count, usage duration, and weight offloaded. The software notably advances further by autonomously identifying risky movements, such as prolonged bending, excessive forward bending, twisting, and side bending, which are known to increase the risk of injury.

Personalized Reporting and Coaching

Verve Logic further enhances performance with safety reports that provide on-site safety trainers and leadership with clear, actionable insights related to safety. Individualized worker reports offer tailored coaching and feedback, contributing to overall team improvement. Customizable Group and Facility Analytics: Verve Logic also offers a customized tool that allows on-site safety teams to pinpoint groups at greater risk of injury through analysis of factors such as job roles, shifts, and experience levels. This data-driven approach facilitates targeted enhancements in coaching and ergonomics, with Verve Logic software streamlining prioritization of these initiatives based on actual distribution site metrics.

Since its 2020 launch, Verve Motion's SafeLift exosuits have aided U.S. workers in lifting more than 300 million pounds, reducing lower back and hip injuries by up to 85 percent, and boosting productivity by 3-7 percent, according to usage studies. The technology also enhances worker retention and recruitment. SafeLift exosuits have been deployed in a wide range of industries, including grocery, package distribution, third party logistics, retail, supply chain distribution, and manufacturing.