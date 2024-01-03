Vertus Energy Appoints Dimitrius Hutcherson to Board of Directors

Vertus Energy, a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, is welcoming Dimitrius Hutcherson to its Board of Directors. Hutcherson, the sitting Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Technology Officer at First Independence Bank in Detroit, is bringing a wealth of experience to the Vertus Board. This appointment is effective from January 2, 2024.

Dimitrius Hutcherson: A Man of Many Talents

Hutcherson’s educational background is as impressive as his professional portfolio. He is a proud alumnus of Morehouse College, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Finance. Further, he is a Harvard Business School graduate, where he completed his MBA. With his extensive experience in business operations, growth, and his strategic insight, Hutcherson is expected to be a driving force behind Vertus Energy’s upcoming expansion and innovation phase.

A Commitment to Technological Advancement

Beyond his new role at Vertus Energy, Hutcherson is deeply committed to technological advancement. He is also an active member of the Board of Internet Sciences and the Michigan Strategic Fund. His involvement in these boards underlines his dedication to not only technological progression but also to economic development, marking him as a valuable addition to any team he is part of.

Vertus Energy: Leading the Way in Energy Efficiency

Headquartered in the Midwest, Vertus Energy has been a leader in providing energy management services to commercial businesses for over 26 years. The company’s primary focus is on helping its clients improve efficiency, achieve ESG initiatives, and reduce operational costs. With the addition of Hutcherson to its board, the company is poised to continue its industry-leading work, fortified by new strategic insights and technological advancements.