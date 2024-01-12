Vertical Bridge Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions

Vertical Bridge, a leading communications infrastructure company, has elevated Bob Glosson to executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Blair Crawford to executive vice president of leasing & marketing. These promotions, effective from January 1, 2024, mark the firm’s commitment to furthering its growth and maintaining its status as a pioneer in the communications infrastructure sector.

Expanding Leadership Roles

Glosson, a seasoned industry expert, joined Vertical Bridge in 2020 after the company’s merger with Eco-Site, where he served as a co-founder, president, and COO. In his new role as executive vice president and COO, he will oversee the company’s engineering, operations, real estate, and information technology departments. His extensive experience and leadership skills will undoubtedly contribute to Vertical Bridge’s continued expansion and success.

Crawford’s role as executive vice president of leasing & marketing also holds significant promise, although the specific responsibilities were not outlined in the announcement. Crawford’s past achievements and expertise suggest that he is well equipped to drive the company’s leasing and marketing initiatives forward.

A Giant in Communications Infrastructure

Owned by DigitalBridge, Vertical Bridge is based in Florida and boasts the title of being the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the US. Their impressive portfolio includes more than 500,000 sites and over 11,000 owned and master-leased towers. The company’s infrastructure supports wireless network deployments across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including towers, rooftops, billboards, utility attachments, convenience stores, and other locations.

Looking Ahead

Founded in 2014, Vertical Bridge has distinguished itself as a trailblazer in the communications infrastructure industry. The recent promotions of Glosson and Crawford underscore the company’s commitment to leveraging experienced leadership to navigate the evolving landscape of communications infrastructure. As the digital world continues to expand and evolve, Vertical Bridge’s leadership, experience, and vast infrastructure will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of communications.