Business

Versus Systems Inc. Shareholders Vote in Favor of All Proposed Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Versus Systems Inc. Shareholders Vote in Favor of All Proposed Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Shareholders of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS, CSE:VS) have cast their votes in favor of all proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting held on December 29, 2023. The voting process is a critical part of the company’s annual governance procedure, reflecting the shareholders’ confidence in the elected board members and the chosen auditor to guide the company through the forthcoming year.

Appointment of Directors and Auditor

Seven individuals have been elected to the board of directors for the upcoming year. The elected directors include Matthew Pierce, Keyvan Peymani, Michelle Gahagan, Shannon Pruitt, David Catzel, Juan Carlos Barrera, and Luis Goldner. Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the table, which will be instrumental in steering Versus Systems Inc. towards a prosperous future.

Alongside the election of directors, the shareholders have appointed RJI International CPAs as the company’s Auditor for the forthcoming year. This decision underscores their trust in RJI International CPAs’ ability to uphold the financial transparency and integrity that are paramount to the company’s success.

Shareholders’ Trust in Governance

The shareholders’ unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions underscores their trust in the company’s governance. Their decision not only displays confidence in the elected board and appointed auditor but also affirms the shareholders’ active role in the company’s governance. This collective trust and participation form the cornerstone of Versus Systems Inc.’s corporate governance, fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.

As Versus Systems Inc. moves into the new year, the elected board of directors and the appointed auditor are poised to guide the company towards a future of growth and prosperity. With the shareholders’ trust behind them, they face the upcoming year with a clear mandate to uphold the company’s values and drive its success.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

