Veronica Webb Spearheads Notre Dame's Inaugural Special Education Law Clinic

An occupational therapist turned lawyer is revolutionizing support for children with disabilities and their families through Notre Dame Law School's new Special Education Law Clinic. Launched in November 2023, the clinic offers free legal services to navigate the complex educational system, ensuring these children receive the appropriate education they deserve.

Breaking New Ground in Special Education

The clinic, a brainchild of Veronica Webb, addresses a critical gap in legal support for parents struggling to secure necessary educational services for their children with disabilities. By offering both direct representation and consulting services, Webb and her team are making strides in advocating for tailored educational plans that truly benefit the students. This initiative not only empowers parents but also brings a much-needed focus on treating the child, not just the diagnosis.

From Occupational Therapy to Legal Advocacy

Webb's journey from an occupational therapist to a lawyer was inspired by a personal connection and a desire to make a more significant impact. Despite her success in occupational therapy, Webb felt compelled to pursue law to address the systemic issues preventing children with disabilities from receiving the support they need. Her faith and dedication to justice propelled her to take this bold step, ultimately leading to the foundation of the Special Education Law Clinic at Notre Dame.

Impact and Hope for the Future

Located in South Bend, Indiana, the clinic fills a vital need for specialized legal services in the area. Webb's efforts have not only provided immediate support to families but have also aligned with Notre Dame's mission of serving marginalized communities. As the clinic progresses, Webb remains hopeful that their work will bring lasting change, ensuring that families no longer have to navigate these challenges alone. This initiative represents a significant step forward in advocating for the rights and education of children with disabilities.