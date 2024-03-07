Verona Quartet to Enchant at Santa Barbara Museum Art Chamber Music Night

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) is set to host an evening of exquisite chamber music, headlined by the internationally acclaimed Verona Quartet, on Thursday, March 21. With a repertoire that spans the breadth of string quartet music, from timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, the quartet's upcoming performance is eagerly anticipated by classical music aficionados and newcomers alike.

Acclaimed Ensemble Hits SBMA

Hailed by The New York Times for their "cohesive yet full of temperament" performances, the Verona Quartet has earned a reputation as one of the most captivating ensembles in the world of chamber music. Their accolades include the prestigious Chamber Music America's 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award, and their concerts at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center have been universally praised. The quartet's commitment to diverse programming and their advocacy for the entire spectrum of the string quartet repertoire have distinguished them in the classical music scene. Their latest album, 'SHATTER', achieved the No. 1 spot on the Billboard classical charts, further solidifying their status in the industry.

Program Highlights and Ticket Information

For their debut performance at the SBMA's Mary Craig Auditorium, the Verona Quartet will present a carefully curated program featuring Walton's "String Quartet No. 2 in A minor," Texu Kim's "Ritus Sanitatem," and Dvorak's "String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major Op.105." This selection showcases the quartet's versatility and their dedication to both the heritage and the evolution of chamber music. Tickets are priced at $20 for SBMA members and $25 for non-members, available for purchase at tickets.sbma.net.

Why This Event Matters

The Verona Quartet's performance at the SBMA is more than just a concert; it's an opportunity to experience the power of live chamber music in an intimate setting. The ensemble's approach to programming speaks to their mission to engage audiences with a broad range of musical expressions, from the deeply traditional to the cutting-edge. Their advocacy for new works, including commissions and premieres by contemporary composers like Julia Adolphe and Texu Kim, enriches the cultural landscape and invites a dialogue between the past, present, and future of classical music.

As the Santa Barbara Museum of Art prepares to welcome the Verona Quartet, attendees can look forward to an evening that transcends the conventional concert experience. This event not only highlights the museum's commitment to fostering artistic and cultural experiences but also offers a glimpse into the vibrant world of chamber music through the lens of one of its most dynamic ensembles. The Verona Quartet's performance is set to be a highlight of the cultural calendar, promising an unforgettable night of music that resonates with both the connoisseur and the curious listener alike.