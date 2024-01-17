Vermont's Waterbury Public Library Repays Century-Old Kindness with Generous Donation

Almost a century ago, in the aftermath of the devastating 1927 flood, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont, extended a helping hand to the Waterbury Public Library with a donation of $100. This act of kindness was aimed at helping the Waterbury library recover and continue its services. Fast forward to 2024, the tables have turned, and it is now the Waterbury Public Library extending their support to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

A Generous Act of Reciprocity

In a remarkable gesture of reciprocity, the Waterbury Public Library, through the Friends of the Waterbury Public Library, has donated $1,087 to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. This act of generosity comes in response to the severe damage that the Kellogg-Hubbard Library suffered from the July floods, estimated at over a million dollars. This donation is not just the exact amount that Montpelier's library had donated in 1929, but it is adjusted for inflation, reflecting the true value of the original gift.

Rebuilding and Supporting Community Services

The funds donated by the Waterbury Public Library will be instrumental in helping the Kellogg-Hubbard Library replace revenue lost from book sales and continue its programming. Libraries play a vital role in their communities, providing not just books, but a hub for learning, community engagement, and cultural enrichment. The loss of revenue from book sales due to the flood damage would have been a significant blow to the library's operations and its ability to serve the community.

An Enduring Bond

Maureen White, the president of the Friends of the Waterbury Public Library, expressed the group's understanding of the critical role libraries play and their happiness to contribute to the recovery of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Executive Director Dan Groberg of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library reciprocated this sentiment, highlighting the gesture as a demonstration of the enduring bond between the two libraries. This bond, forged through mutual support and shared objectives, underlines the essential role of libraries in promoting lifelong learning and community engagement among Vermont residents.