Vermont’s Green Mountain Power Bolsters Preparations for Winter Storm

With a winter storm brewing on Vermont’s horizon, Green Mountain Power (GMP), the state’s largest utility company, is fortifying its response strategy. Stepping up from their usual operations, GMP is doubling its field force, bringing in additional external crews to potentially tackle power outages. The company has already proven its mettle by restoring power to over 42,000 customers following a Tuesday night storm.

Forecasting Winds and Preparations

Although the impending storm isn’t expected to match the intensity of its predecessor, weather predictions suggest wind gusts could whip up to 60 MPH. This forecast has spurred GMP into action, extending the tenure of the external crews over the weekend. The target areas include not only Vermont but also the Adirondacks and the White Mountains, areas prone to high wind speeds.

A Proactive Approach to Safety

Green Mountain Power’s approach to dealing with the winter storm goes beyond just damage control. The company has issued several safety advisories to residents, urging them to monitor weather forecasts, charge devices, and stock up on emergency supplies such as batteries, food, and water. It has also reiterated the dangers of downed power lines, advising residents to steer clear of them.

Long-term Measures for Extreme Weather

Green Mountain Power serves about 275,000 residential and business customers with 100% carbon-free and 80% renewable electricity. Recognizing the increasing prevalence of extreme weather conditions, the company has been proactively implementing longer-term measures. These include undergrounding lines, storm-hardening above ground lines, and expanding energy storage. It’s a clear testament to GMP’s commitment to safeguarding not only the immediate, but also the future needs of its customers.