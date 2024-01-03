Vermont Schools Face $6.3 Billion Construction Cost: Are We Underestimating the Real Figure?

The first day of the 2024 legislative session saw Vermont’s Agency of Education revealing a staggering projection of $6.3 billion required for school construction over the coming 21 years. This estimate, drawn from a statewide school facilities assessment mandated by the Legislature in 2021, examined 384 school buildings and estimated costs for each district.

Underestimated Cost Projections

Bill Donohue, the facilities program manager, highlighted the potential for the actual cost to far exceed the current estimate. Delaying construction, he warned, could result in an additional $7 billion over the 21-year period. The assessment results, which officials believe may be underestimated, will be made public later in the year.

State Funding Assistance

In the past, the state provided substantial construction aid to schools, amounting to more than $280 million from fiscal years 2000-2008. However, this assistance was suspended during the Great Recession. The Legislature is now contemplating the reintroduction of funding assistance, though complete coverage of the costs by the state is deemed unrealistic.

Implications of Toxic Chemical Discovery

The urgency for funding is further driven by the discovery of toxic chemicals, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), in some schools. This has already led to a dedicated fund of $32 million for mitigation, an amount expected to be insufficient. Moreover, Vermont faces potential property tax increases due to a projected rise in education spending.

Task Force Report to Provide Recommendations

A report from a task force examining school construction needs and funding options is anticipated to provide recommendations by February 1, with significant decisions expected to follow. These findings will serve as a crucial reference point as the state grapples with this pressing matter of school infrastructure needs.