en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Vermont Schools Face $6.3 Billion Construction Cost: Are We Underestimating the Real Figure?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Vermont Schools Face $6.3 Billion Construction Cost: Are We Underestimating the Real Figure?

The first day of the 2024 legislative session saw Vermont’s Agency of Education revealing a staggering projection of $6.3 billion required for school construction over the coming 21 years. This estimate, drawn from a statewide school facilities assessment mandated by the Legislature in 2021, examined 384 school buildings and estimated costs for each district.

Underestimated Cost Projections

Bill Donohue, the facilities program manager, highlighted the potential for the actual cost to far exceed the current estimate. Delaying construction, he warned, could result in an additional $7 billion over the 21-year period. The assessment results, which officials believe may be underestimated, will be made public later in the year.

State Funding Assistance

In the past, the state provided substantial construction aid to schools, amounting to more than $280 million from fiscal years 2000-2008. However, this assistance was suspended during the Great Recession. The Legislature is now contemplating the reintroduction of funding assistance, though complete coverage of the costs by the state is deemed unrealistic.

Implications of Toxic Chemical Discovery

The urgency for funding is further driven by the discovery of toxic chemicals, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), in some schools. This has already led to a dedicated fund of $32 million for mitigation, an amount expected to be insufficient. Moreover, Vermont faces potential property tax increases due to a projected rise in education spending.

Task Force Report to Provide Recommendations

A report from a task force examining school construction needs and funding options is anticipated to provide recommendations by February 1, with significant decisions expected to follow. These findings will serve as a crucial reference point as the state grapples with this pressing matter of school infrastructure needs.

0
Education United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Sindh Outspends Punjab in Higher Education: Sindh HEC Chairman
In a bold testament to the commitment of the Sindh province towards higher education, the Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC), Dr. SM Tariq Rafi, revealed that the province earmarks Rs23 billion for its universities. This figure starkly contrasts with the Rs5 billion allocated by Punjab to its educational institutions. Dr. Rafi
Sindh Outspends Punjab in Higher Education: Sindh HEC Chairman
Country Music Hall of Fame Invites Visitors to 'Sketch Like the Masters'
12 mins ago
Country Music Hall of Fame Invites Visitors to 'Sketch Like the Masters'
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
13 mins ago
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
Malaysian Scholars Triumph: British Council's 2023 IELTS Prize Winners Announced
5 mins ago
Malaysian Scholars Triumph: British Council's 2023 IELTS Prize Winners Announced
Politeknik Bagan Datuk Opens: A Milestone for Maritime Technology Education in Malaysia
7 mins ago
Politeknik Bagan Datuk Opens: A Milestone for Maritime Technology Education in Malaysia
Urban Alliance: Changing Lives Beyond Traditional Education
7 mins ago
Urban Alliance: Changing Lives Beyond Traditional Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
23 seconds
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
32 seconds
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
36 seconds
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
57 seconds
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
1 min
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
2 mins
Alabama Crimson Tide's Malik Benson Enters Transfer Portal After Notable Season Performance
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
2 mins
Synergistic Effect of TNF-α and IFN γ Uncovered: A Potential Game-changer in ACLF Treatment
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
2 mins
Jesse Watters Criticizes CIA's DEI Program, Suggests Political Manipulation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
25 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
37 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app