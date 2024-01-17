Vermont School District's Controversial 'Palestinian Social Movements' Course Draws Scrutiny

In an elective course tailored for juniors and seniors at Champlain Valley School District in Shelburne, Vermont, a controversial unit on 'Palestinian social movements' has surfaced. This revelation comes from documents obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE) via a Freedom of Information Act request. The unit commences with a video, outlining the history of Palestinian uprisings against Israel. The historical events in focus include the 1947 UN partition plan, Israel's declaration of independence in 1948, and the ensuing displacement of Palestinians, referred to as the nakba, or catastrophe.

Advertisment

Controversial Content

The video has raised eyebrows for its lack of reference to the Jewish acceptance of the partition plan and the Arab rejection, which spiraled into war. The unit also hints at the inclusion of the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and the Palestine Campaign as potential study subjects. The Anti-Defamation League has previously criticized the PYM for supporting terrorism against Israel and resorting to inflammatory rhetoric about Zionism. The Palestine Campaign, on the other hand, depicts recent violence as a component of the continuing military occupation and colonization by Israel, likening it to apartheid.

One-sided Narrative?

Advertisment

PDE has slammed the course for its perceived one-sided narrative that paints Palestine in a positive light and Israel in a negative one, devoid of Jewish and Israeli perspectives. The school district, however, has refrained from commenting on the matter.

Contextual Developments

In a related incident, Hisham Awartani, a Palestinian college student, was shot in Burlington, Vt., sparking astonishment that the shooting took place in the United States and not in the West Bank. In the wake of the shooting, which coincided with Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Awartani and his friends speculated that they were targeted due to their Palestinian identity and labeled it a hate crime.

Meanwhile, on the national front, a group of Republican U.S. Senators has urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue Hamas activists allegedly desecrating veteran cemeteries. The request followed allegations of pro-Palestinian protesters vandalizing the Los Angeles National Cemetery. On the legislative side, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders instigated a Senate vote to investigate human rights abuses in the Israel-Hamas war, hinting at a potential limitation on U.S military aid to Israel.