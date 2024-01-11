Vermont Radio Station WDEV Set for Ownership Transition with Emphasis on Local Programming

Vermont radio station WDEV, along with WLVB and WCVT, is set to transition into new hands. The current owner, Ashley Squier, made the announcement on-air from the station's Waterbury studio, shedding light on the imminent sale. Squier and her brother, having inherited the station, had been searching for potential buyers since the previous summer. Notably, the primary criterion guiding their selection process was the understanding and appreciation of WDEV's local programming legacy. The station's prospective owners, Myers Mermel, an investment banker from Manchester, and Scott Milne, have committed to uphold this legacy.

Preserving the Legacy

For WDEV, the primary focus has always been local programming. This aspect of the radio station's identity is deeply significant, and the prospective buyers are committed to its preservation. Mermel, 61, stated his intention to maintain the station's current format for the duration of his life. This affirmation provides some assurance to the station's loyal listeners about the continuity of the station's essence.

A Seamless Transition

According to Steve Cormier, the station manager, the current team is expected to remain intact post-sale, ensuring a seamless transition. The transaction, which involves the sale of WDEV, WLVB, and WCVT, is still subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Political Ties and Controversy

It's worth noting that the buyers have connections to Vermont's Republican Party. Mermel, in particular, made an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. He also served as the president and director of the Ethan Allen Institute, a conservative Vermont think tank. However, his departure from the institute was marred by controversy, as he reported to the state Attorney General's Office that his removal from the institute was a retributive act for his demands for more financial transparency within the group.