Vermont Prepares for Record Refugee Resettlement Amid Housing Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Vermont, a state known for its picturesque landscapes and robust maple syrup industry, is preparing to welcome 555 new refugees by fall 2023, marking the largest annual resettlement in nearly a decade. This ambitious endeavor, which includes assisting individuals displaced by crises in Syria, Ukraine, and Afghanistan, aligns with the state’s commitment to addressing the global refugee crisis and integrating these refugees into the Vermont workforce.

Resettlement Amid a Housing Crisis

However, the Green Mountain State is grappling with a housing crisis characterized by low stock and high costs, posing a significant challenge to the resettlement initiative. Tracy Dolan, Vermont’s State Refugee Office Director, has communicated these concerns to the U.S. Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, suggesting the housing situation may necessitate adjustments to the proposed resettlement plans.

Last Year’s Resettlement Efforts and Challenges

In the previous fiscal year, Vermont resettled over 400 refugees, a feat that was not without its difficulties. The state’s two federally contracted resettlement agencies are consulting with local authorities to determine feasible numbers for the upcoming resettlement. The Vermont branch of the Ethiopian Community Development Council, one of these agencies, is already considering reducing its target number from 225 to 150 refugees due to housing issues.

Addressing the Housing Shortage

Acknowledging the housing shortage, Governor Phil Scott plans to introduce housing proposals in the upcoming legislative session. With a rental vacancy rate hovering at 3.2%, the state requires an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 new homes by 2030. Refugees receive federal aid for initial expenses, and local organizations provide employment assistance and help with finding housing. Nevertheless, the high cost of living coupled with the low availability of affordable housing makes resettlement a daunting task.

Despite these challenges, Vermont demonstrates a steadfast commitment to its refugee resettlement efforts, striving to create a welcoming environment for those displaced by global crises and offering them an opportunity to start anew.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

