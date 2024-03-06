Vermont Man Sentenced to 80 Months for Series of Violent Robberies in Rutland

Brennan Bigelow, a 33-year-old from Rutland, Vermont, has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison, marking a significant judgment by the U.S. District Court. On February 29, 2024, U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss handed down an 80-month imprisonment sentence followed by three years of supervised release for Bigelow's involvement in a string of robberies terrorizing Rutland businesses from August to December 2022.

Chronology of Crimes and Legal Proceedings

Bigelow's criminal activities spanned several months, targeting five local businesses including a convenience store, two gas stations, a restaurant, and a pharmacy. In each instance, he resorted to intimidation tactics, wielding a pellet gun, a knife, or simulating a handgun to threaten employees. His actions left a lasting impact on the victims, with one expressing a desire for Bigelow to face life imprisonment due to the trauma endured. This case reached a turning point when Bigelow admitted his guilt to two robberies and acknowledged his participation in two additional robberies and one attempted robbery at his change of plea hearing. Further complicating his legal troubles, Bigelow faces sentencing for an assault on another inmate while in federal custody, with proceedings pending in New York state court.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

The severity of Bigelow's actions spurred a coordinated response from the Rutland Police Department, leading to his apprehension and subsequent prosecution. U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest lauded the department's efforts, emphasizing the importance of community and law enforcement collaboration in addressing violent crime. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jon Ophardt and Colin Owyang, with Peter Langrock, Esq., representing Bigelow. Additionally, this case falls under Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence, thereby enhancing neighborhood safety through a collaborative approach between law enforcement agencies and the community.

Implications of the Sentencing

Bigelow's sentencing not only brings closure to the victims and the Rutland community but also serves as a testament to the effectiveness of Project Safe Neighborhoods in addressing and mitigating violent crimes. The case underscores the judicial system's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable while emphasizing the critical role of community-based organizations in preventing violence. As Bigelow begins his sentence, the incident prompts a broader reflection on strategies to combat violent crime and ensure the safety and well-being of communities across the nation.