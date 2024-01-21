Vermont Huts Association: A Beacon for Inclusive Outdoor Recreation

When RJ Thompson and Devin Littlefield co-founded the Vermont Huts Association in 2016, they envisioned a statewide network of huts, fostering a deeper appreciation for nature and providing enriching experiences for all. The huts, equipped with basic amenities, were designed to support outdoor activities along Vermont's trails and backcountry. Little did they know that their vision would evolve into a force for social inclusivity and diversity in outdoor recreation.

Expanding Accessibility with Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports

In 2020, the Vermont Huts launched the FOREST program (Fostering Outdoor Recreation, Education, Sustainability, and Teamwork), a pioneering initiative targeting underserved youths and marginalized communities, including people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and indigenous Americans. The program offers free retreats for students aged 11 to 18, with activities ranging from nature walks and cooking meals to bushcraft lessons. The goal is to bring individuals from all backgrounds together to explore and appreciate the state's backcountry.

Recognizing the need for inclusivity, the Vermont Huts Association expanded the FOREST program to accommodate a broader demographic. They partnered with Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, an organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through sports and recreation. This collaboration aims to develop accessible outings and trails, including the provision of all-terrain wheelchairs, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical capabilities, has the opportunity to experience the joy of outdoor exploration.

Diversifying Outdoor Education

Alongside their commitment to inclusivity, Vermont Huts is also striving to diversify their team of educators to better represent the communities they serve. They are reaching out to organizations to form partnerships that provide outdoor educator training, fostering a more inclusive, empathetic, and understanding culture in outdoor education. This move signifies the organization's unswerving commitment to making outdoor recreation in Vermont an experience that is accessible, inclusive, and enriching for everyone.

The organization encourages groups interested in the FOREST program to participate and opens their huts for bookings year-round. By adopting a collaborative approach, the Vermont Huts Association is enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities in Vermont, ensuring that the state's natural beauty is accessible to all, regardless of background or ability.