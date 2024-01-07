en English
Agriculture

Vermont Farmers Grapple with Excess Manure and Environmental Concerns After Summer Floods

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Vermont Farmers Grapple with Excess Manure and Environmental Concerns After Summer Floods

In the heart of Vermont, farmers faced an unexpected predicament this year as summer floods left their lands waterlogged, disrupting the traditional rhythm of manure management. Among them, Brian Kemp of Mountain Meadows Farm found himself grappling with a swelling manure lagoon, a consequence of flooded fields that could not absorb the nutrient-rich waste.

Consequences of Flooding: Overflowing Manure Lagoons

Typically, summer offers the perfect window for farmers to spread manure, enriching the soil for the next growing season. Yet, this year’s unseasonal floods left the soil saturated, preventing absorption and leading to overflowing manure lagoons. This posed significant problems, as these lagoons threatened to pollute local waterways.

Costly Delays and Environmental Safeguards

To mitigate potential environmental damage, many Vermont farmers, including Kemp, postponed spreading until the fall, a decision that carried financial repercussions. In Kemp’s case, the delay racked up an additional $25,000 in costs. By October, he managed to spread his farm’s manure, but concerns lingered about meeting the December 15 deadline set by the state for spreading, a safeguard to prevent winter runoff.

In light of these challenges, the state issued 49 exemptions for winter spreading. Each exemption came with stringent environmental considerations to prevent runoff into waterways. Laura DiPietro, a representative of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, affirmed that the agency is closely monitoring the farms receiving these exemptions.

Nutrient Dilution and the Need for Supportive Solutions

Heather Darby, an agronomist at the University of Vermont (UVM), pointed out another challenge faced by farmers: diluted manure. The summer floods not only disrupted the spreading schedule but also diluted the manure, reducing its nutrient content. This meant farmers like Kemp had to spread almost double the usual amount to ensure adequate soil health and crop nutrition.

The series of events underscores a growing need for more supportive solutions for farmers as they grapple with the burgeoning reality of extreme weather conditions. Darby, Kemp, and DiPietro all voiced this sentiment, emphasizing that the state agency and the public need to be vigilant against agricultural runoff, while also understanding the hardships farmers face in these increasingly volatile weather patterns.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

