Verizon’s Holiday Promo: Free Xbox Series X and Amazon Gift Card with Internet Packages

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
In a bid to attract new subscribers and retain current ones, Verizon has launched a compelling holiday promotion. The telecommunications giant is offering a free Xbox Series X, valued at $499.99, and a $200 Amazon gift card to customers who opt for any of their qualifying home internet packages. The promotion, however, has a ticking clock, slated to end on January 3.

Terms of the Promotion

The Xbox Series X, a sought-after gaming console, can be secured by customers who maintain their chosen internet plan for a minimum of 180 days, approximately six months. Verizon’s home internet plans, including 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios internet packages, vary by address. Customers must utilize Verizon’s website to ascertain the plan applicable to their location.

The promotion is open to both existing Verizon customers, who may qualify for additional discounts on their internet service, and non-Verizon customers. For instance, LTE Home Plus, which ordinarily costs $80 per month, could be reduced to $45 per month for qualifying Verizon mobile customers.

Customer Challenges

Despite the lucrative offer, customers report encountering issues when trying to claim their $200 Amazon Gift card and Xbox Series X. Some have cited not seeing the gift card in their orders section or not receiving an email about it. Others express frustration over the perceived lack of transparency and ambiguity from Verizon’s customer service.

Additional Deals

Apart from the gaming console and Amazon gift card offer, Verizon has other deals available, such as a $200 Verizon gift card for customers switching to Fios, and a $200 Amazon gift card plus a $100 Verizon gift card for purchasing Fios 1 Gig. Online exclusive deals include waiving the $99 setup fee and a Verizon gift card with any new internet service. Special discounts for teachers, nurses, first responders, and military personnel are also on the table.

The promotion is available to over 15 million homes across New England and the mid-Atlantic, signaling Verizon’s commitment to expanding its footprint and rewarding customers. However, the imminent expiration of the offer means interested individuals must act swiftly to seize this opportunity.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

