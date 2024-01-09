en English
Military

Verizon to Boost 5G Coverage at US Army Garrison Hawaii with ‘Dragon Tower’

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Verizon to Boost 5G Coverage at US Army Garrison Hawaii with 'Dragon Tower'

Verizon, the renowned telecommunications giant, has been awarded a contract to amplify 5G coverage at the US Army Garrison Hawaii’s Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) via a new cell tower, the ‘Dragon Tower.’ The $1 million venture aims to enhance wireless coverage and network services for the military families, personnel, and visitors at HMR, located about five miles north of Wahiawa town.

Addressing Connectivity Challenges

The new cell tower, coupled with comprehensive 5G coverage, is expected to provide reliable and uninterrupted access to emergency services and facilitate seamless communication with loved ones. This development will support the smooth conduct of daily business operations for the military community at HMR. Historically, the base has witnessed connectivity issues due to its remote location, but the Dragon Tower, strategically situated at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s HMR Express store, is poised to address these challenges.

Verizon’s Commitment to Military Bases

Verizon’s commitment to improving connectivity for the military community is not restricted to the Dragon Tower. The company plans to construct a network of 13 5G towers within the premises of the HMR Express store, aiming to enhance communication infrastructure for military communities throughout USAG Hawaii. Marta Lacroix, associate vice president of network engineering at Verizon, underscored the significance of this partnership in ensuring continuous network access for base personnel.

Expanding Network Services

Moreover, the Verizon Public Sector (VPS) has been awarded a $15 million task order with Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) for delivering voice and data services. Previously, Verizon was selected by the US Department of Defense to establish a 5G network at the Pearl Harbor-Hickam joint military base, further emphasizing their commitment to enhance the quality of life for service members and their families stationed at various military bases.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

