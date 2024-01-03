en English
Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization Highlights Key Initiatives and Concerns

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization Highlights Key Initiatives and Concerns

In a recent report by President Tom Binnings, the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization (VVREO) shed light on several significant initiatives and partnerships within the Verde Valley region. The report emphasized the progress being made by Yavapai College, under the leadership of Dr. Irina DelGenio, in its Skilled Trades and Culinary Arts Programs.

Yavapai College Forging Ahead

Yavapai College is making significant strides in its Skilled Trades and Culinary Arts Programs. The college’s advancements and offerings will be shared with the Big Park Council (BPC), which will undoubtedly benefit the students and the community.

Addressing the Broadband Issue

On the broadband spectrum, a new fiber optic pipeline along I-17 has been completed. Communities in the region are now striving to access this service. Despite the presence of several providers, President Binnings expressed concerns about Lumen’s commitment to extending fiber to homes, a sentiment shared by Sedona. The focus, therefore, is on supporting broadband providers that can serve underserved areas, with a particular emphasis on securing BEAD funding and making broadband a priority for the BPC in 2024.

Community Engagement: Red Rock High School

The report also highlighted the commendable community engagement efforts of students at Red Rock High School through the Interact Club, sponsored by Rotary. Dr. Tom Swaninger, the superintendent, proudly presented the club’s activities, such as volunteering at local events and initiatives. These efforts indicate a promising future for these students and the community. The report wrapped up with a suggestion to involve students in the Big Park Council to foster community participation and tackle local issues.

Education United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

