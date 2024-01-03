Veradigm Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Financial Fraud

Veradigm Inc., a leading healthcare data company, is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of fraudulent financial reporting. The lawsuit alleges that the company, along with some of its top executives, made false and misleading statements and failed to uphold effective internal control over financial reporting during the period spanning from February 26, 2021, to June 13, 2023.

Alleged Overstatement of Revenue

The lawsuit claims that Veradigm, in a bid to inflate its financial standing, overstated its revenues by at least $20 million. This was achieved through the recording of duplicate transactions and an inflation of demand for the company’s products and services. According to the complaint, these misstatements were revealed when Veradigm announced internal control failures related to revenue recognition, leading to a misstatement of reported revenues over six financial quarters.

Impact on Stock Price

This revelation dealt a significant blow to Veradigm’s stock price, causing it to plummet nearly 13% on February 28, 2023. The situation worsened on June 13, 2023, when additional revenue misstatements dating back to the fiscal year 2020 were revealed. Veradigm’s inability to meet the deadline for filing its annual report resulted in a further stock price drop of more than 4%.

Call to Investors

Investors who purchased Veradigm common stock during the class period have until January 22, 2024, to seek appointment as the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. This process allows any investor who purchased Veradigm common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The firm representing the plaintiff, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions, particularly those involving financial fraud. The firm has been recognized for recovering significant sums for investors in securities fraud cases.