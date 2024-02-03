Ventura County Prepares for Winter Storm, Issues Evacuation Orders

As a significant winter storm looms over Southern California, Ventura County finds itself bracing for potential devastation. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has initiated evacuation orders for the Unincorporated Ojai area, impacting residents near Matilija Canyon, North Fork, and Camino Cielo. The order, designed to ensure the safety of the county's residents, will be in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Evacuation Warnings and Adverse Weather

Apart from the evacuation orders, warnings have also been disseminated to other areas. The county is preparing for heavy rainfall that could trigger landslides or debris flows. La Conchita, in particular, is facing a potential risk of landslides. The area has already been drenched with nearly 4 inches of rain in the past two weeks, and an additional 3 to 5 inches are expected in the upcoming five days.

Support for the Evacuees

To cater to those displaced by the storm, the Ventura County Human Services Agency and the American Red Cross are setting up an Emergency Evacuation Shelter at Ventura College Gymnasium, located at 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003. The facility will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, offering temporary refuge to those seeking shelter from the storm.

Anticipated Impact of the Storm

The severe storm rolling into SoCal has forced authorities in Ventura County to issue these evacuation orders and warnings for multiple communities. The weather conditions, including anticipated rainfall, wind gusts, and potential flooding, are being closely monitored. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for evacuation if conditions deteriorate further. The community of La Conchita has also been issued a hazard advisory, underscoring the gravity of the situation.