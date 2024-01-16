Vensure Appoints PEO Industry Veteran Pat Cleary as New Chief Growth Officer

Pat Cleary, a name synonymous with the growth of the Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) industry, has been announced as the new Chief Growth Officer and member of the Board of Directors for Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading player in the HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing sectors. Cleary's appointment is considered a strategic move by Vensure to further secure its expanding foothold in the HR services and technology marketplace.

A Champion of the PEO Industry

Cleary's previous role as the president and CEO of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) from 2011 to 2023 saw him playing a pivotal role in the PEO industry's expansion, which quadrupled in size during his tenure. A significant victory during this period was the passage of the Small Business Efficiency Act (SBEA), marking the first recognition of the PEO industry in the IRS code.

An Illustrious Career

With a career spanning over 25 years in government, policy, public affairs, and communications, Cleary's experience is incredibly diverse. His expertise ranges from human resources to health care, economics, and trade. Notable positions he has held include being the chairman of the National Mediation Board, deputy assistant secretary for policy in the U.S. Department of Labor, and a decade-long tenure at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), where he focused on workplace policy lobbying.

Vensure's Vision for Growth

Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions, expressed enthusiasm for Cleary's appointment. He emphasized that Cleary's track record and experience align with Vensure's growth objectives for 2024 and beyond. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure is the largest privately held company in its sector, supporting over 95,000 businesses and processing over $135B in annual payroll.