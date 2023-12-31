en English
Business

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires Additional Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST
Healthcare investment giant, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, has fortified its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by acquiring 6,013 additional shares. The purchase, executed at an average price of $12.49 per share, totaled a sum of $75,102.37. This transaction, unfolded on December 29th, was subsequently laid bare through an SEC filing.

Investment Details

Venrock now directly commands a formidable 4,092,731 shares of KalVista. The current market value of this stake stands at an estimated $51.1 million. On the opening bell, KalVista’s stock traded at $12.25, marking a 12-month range between a low of $6.20 and a peak of $12.74. The company’s moving average price over the last 50 days has been $9.08, while the 200-day moving average stood at $9.64.

Financial Performance

KalVista’s last quarterly earnings report bore the news of a loss of $0.80 per share. This figure fell slightly short of the consensus estimate among analysts. The projected EPS for the current fiscal year is -$2.98. Despite this, the investment firm HC Wainwright has reaffirmed its ‘buy’ rating for the company, setting a price target of $16.00.

Market Movements

The investment landscape for KalVista has seen some changes, with several hedge funds adjusting their holdings in the company. While some have increased their stake, others have initiated positions. This shifting trend underlines the company’s appeal to investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, a specialist in the realm of small molecule protease inhibitors, is striving to address diseases with significant unmet needs such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

