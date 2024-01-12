Venice Resident Arrested for Alleged Racist Mass Casualty Plot, Exposing City’s Discrimination History

Alexander Lightner, a 26-year-old resident of Venice, Florida, has been apprehended by the FBI over allegations of planning a mass casualty event. The charges stem from Lightner’s online posts, hinting at violence in the name of white supremacy. His use of terms like ‘highscore’ and ‘saint’ have been interpreted by the FBI as references to the death toll in mass violence incidents and individuals committing violence for white supremacist or accelerationist goals, respectively.

Firearms and Propaganda: A Disturbing Discovery

Upon scouring Lightner’s premises, the FBI discovered multiple firearms and a silencer. The ammunition found matched the descriptions given in his online posts. The authorities also uncovered propaganda related to white supremacy, alluding to the ‘wrath of the Aryan’ and ‘sainting’ in 2024. Lightner is now facing charges of transmitting threats and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Venice: A City with a Racially Charged Past

Lightner’s arrest has cast a spotlight on Venice’s history of racial discrimination. Once a ‘Sundown Town’ where Black people were forbidden after dark, Venice continues to be predominantly white, with a past marred by racial discrimination cases.

Recent Lawsuits Highlight Ongoing Racial Issues

Recent lawsuits filed by city employees only add to the city’s troubled history. James Williamson, a city parks worker, recently settled a lawsuit for $195,000 after alleging racial discrimination. His allegations included finding a noose at his workplace and derogatory comments from superiors. Kenite Webb, a former Venice Police Department employee, also won a lawsuit after alleging racial harassment and discrimination, which included getting a banana thrown at his car and receiving threatening calls.

Anti-Semitic Incidents Add to the City’s Woes

Recent years have also seen a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Venice. Former mayor Ron Feinsod has been a victim of hateful emails, and residents have discovered anti-Semitic brochures in their driveways. In 2023, a swastika was painted on a local Walgreens, adding to the city’s growing list of discriminatory acts.

The arrest of Alexander Lightner, therefore, serves as a grim reminder of the city’s struggle with racial and ethnic discrimination, and the need for continued vigilance against such acts in the future.