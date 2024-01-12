en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Venice Resident Arrested for Alleged Racist Mass Casualty Plot, Exposing City’s Discrimination History

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
Venice Resident Arrested for Alleged Racist Mass Casualty Plot, Exposing City’s Discrimination History

Alexander Lightner, a 26-year-old resident of Venice, Florida, has been apprehended by the FBI over allegations of planning a mass casualty event. The charges stem from Lightner’s online posts, hinting at violence in the name of white supremacy. His use of terms like ‘highscore’ and ‘saint’ have been interpreted by the FBI as references to the death toll in mass violence incidents and individuals committing violence for white supremacist or accelerationist goals, respectively.

Firearms and Propaganda: A Disturbing Discovery

Upon scouring Lightner’s premises, the FBI discovered multiple firearms and a silencer. The ammunition found matched the descriptions given in his online posts. The authorities also uncovered propaganda related to white supremacy, alluding to the ‘wrath of the Aryan’ and ‘sainting’ in 2024. Lightner is now facing charges of transmitting threats and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Venice: A City with a Racially Charged Past

Lightner’s arrest has cast a spotlight on Venice’s history of racial discrimination. Once a ‘Sundown Town’ where Black people were forbidden after dark, Venice continues to be predominantly white, with a past marred by racial discrimination cases.

Recent Lawsuits Highlight Ongoing Racial Issues

Recent lawsuits filed by city employees only add to the city’s troubled history. James Williamson, a city parks worker, recently settled a lawsuit for $195,000 after alleging racial discrimination. His allegations included finding a noose at his workplace and derogatory comments from superiors. Kenite Webb, a former Venice Police Department employee, also won a lawsuit after alleging racial harassment and discrimination, which included getting a banana thrown at his car and receiving threatening calls.

Anti-Semitic Incidents Add to the City’s Woes

Recent years have also seen a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Venice. Former mayor Ron Feinsod has been a victim of hateful emails, and residents have discovered anti-Semitic brochures in their driveways. In 2023, a swastika was painted on a local Walgreens, adding to the city’s growing list of discriminatory acts.

The arrest of Alexander Lightner, therefore, serves as a grim reminder of the city’s struggle with racial and ethnic discrimination, and the need for continued vigilance against such acts in the future.

0
Society United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
21 mins ago
Princeton's Warming Station Project: A Beacon of Warmth for the Homeless
In the heart of Princeton, an initiative is taking root that promises a safe haven to the city’s most vulnerable – the homeless. Spearheaded by Commissioner Greg Puckett, who also serves as the executive director of Community Connections, Inc., this initiative is a warming station designed to provide relief from the biting cold. Volunteerism Fuels
Princeton's Warming Station Project: A Beacon of Warmth for the Homeless
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
1 hour ago
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Inflation's Impact: A Collective Reassessment of Consumer Spending
1 hour ago
Inflation's Impact: A Collective Reassessment of Consumer Spending
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
23 mins ago
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Buffalo Mourns Loss of Stephanie Barber Geter, Advocate for Humboldt Parkway Restoration
26 mins ago
Buffalo Mourns Loss of Stephanie Barber Geter, Advocate for Humboldt Parkway Restoration
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
58 mins ago
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
Latest Headlines
World News
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
8 seconds
Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Seizes US-Linked Oil Tanker
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
8 seconds
Clubhouse Launches Fitness Program to Enhance Mental Health
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
18 seconds
US Military Ramps Up Bioweapon Defense: A Focus on Tularemia Bacteria
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
20 seconds
Orange County Hall of Fame to Honor Gwen Stefani and Other Notables at Inaugural Induction
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
29 seconds
Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
2 mins
Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
3 mins
Emily Adams Bode Aujla to Launch New Sportswear Line in Fall 2024
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
3 mins
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE's Healthcare
Liquid I.V. Expands Product Line with Kid's Version of Electrolyte Drink Mix
3 mins
Liquid I.V. Expands Product Line with Kid's Version of Electrolyte Drink Mix
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app