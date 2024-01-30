Venezuela Warns of Strong Response to Potential US Sanctions Threat

Jorge Rodríguez, President of the National Assembly in Venezuela, issued a stern warning to the United States regarding the potential resumption of sanctions. This statement surfaced during a press conference where Rodríguez underscored that the Venezuelan government is vigilantly monitoring actions from Washington that could be interpreted as aggressive towards Venezuela's right to peace and progress. He placed emphasis on Venezuela's commitment to overcoming unilateral coercive measures.

This warning arrives on the heels of the US announcing a decision to review its sanction policy against Venezuela following the disqualification of the opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

The US had imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela in 2019, which were partially eased in 2023 by President Joe Biden in exchange for a commitment to release political prisoners and hold free elections in 2024. The Venezuelan Supreme Court's ruling against the opposition candidate has stoked tensions between the two countries, prompting Venezuela to call for mutual respect and non-interference in its internal affairs.

