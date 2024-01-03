Velocity Clinical Research Bolsters European Presence with Seven New Acquisitions

Velocity Clinical Research, a leading player in the multi-specialty clinical sites business, has unveiled a major expansion plan in Europe with the purchase of seven clinical research sites. These acquisitions will serve as a gateway for the company’s debut in the realm of oncology research and further solidify its presence as one of the largest site organizations in Europe, as well as the largest in the United States.

Expansion Details

Five of the newly acquired sites are located in Poland and belong to the KO-MED Centra Kliniczne network. Known for its robust patient enrollment, KO-MED has enrolled over 9,000 patients in clinical research since 2020. The founder of KO-MED, Dr. Marek Konieczny, will now serve at Velocity as Vice President Corporate Development (CEE) and Medical Director (CEE).

The other two acquisitions are based in Germany, namely the Pulmonary Research Institute at the LungenClinic Grosshansdorf and KLB Gesundheitsforschung Lübeck. These sites bring onboard renowned experts Dr. Anne-Marie Kirsten and Dr. Henrik Watz as principal investigators. These acquisitions add to Velocity’s existing sites in Germany, Poland, and the U.K., raising its global footprint to nearly 100 locations.

Impact and Implications

The expansion of Velocity Clinical Research into Europe underpins the company’s commitment to bolstering its network and research capabilities. By securing a strong foothold in Europe, the company stands to significantly influence the clinical research landscape in the region. Moreover, the addition of top physicians from Germany and Poland to its ranks will further enhance the company’s research prowess.

Beneficial for CROs and Biopharma Companies

Velocity’s far-reaching network of sites, now fortified with a centralized infrastructure and common technology backbone, promises superior patient enrollment and consistent, high-quality data delivery. This expanded reach and streamlined setup are expected to benefit Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and biopharma companies by providing faster and simplified access to patients across North America and Europe.