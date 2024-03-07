Vegas Legend Steve Lawrence Passes at 88: A Tribute from Lifelong Friend Dennis Bono

In a poignant revelation of friendship and loss, Dennis Bono, a renowned Vegas entertainer, shared his grief over the passing of Steve Lawrence, a legendary singer and entertainer, who died at 88 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Lawrence, celebrated for his smooth voice and dynamic performances alongside his wife, Eydie Gorme, was a fixture in Las Vegas, headlining major venues with Gorme for decades. His death marks the end of an era in Vegas entertainment, deeply felt by Bono and the community.

A Friendship Beyond the Spotlight

Bono and Lawrence shared more than just the stage; they were neighbors and best friends for 15 years, living in the Las Vegas Country Club. Their friendship, filled with music, laughter, and mutual respect, extended beyond their professional lives, with frequent gatherings at the Bonos' Bootlegger Bistro. The duo's camaraderie was epitomized in their 'Tuesdays with Morrie and Murray,' a weekly tradition where they would discuss music and reminisce about the golden era of Vegas entertainment.

The Legacy of Steve Lawrence

Steve Lawrence's impact on the music and entertainment industry is undeniable. Starting his career at 16 and meeting Gorme at 17, the couple's combined talent and chemistry led them to become one of the most beloved acts in Las Vegas. Lawrence was not only a gifted singer but also possessed a sharp wit and comic timing that endeared him to both fans and fellow entertainers. His passing is not just the loss of a great artist but also the fading of a significant chapter in the history of Las Vegas entertainment.

Remembering Steve: Bono's Tribute

In the hours before Lawrence's death, Bono had posted a tribute to his friend on Facebook, unaware that it would be their final goodbye. At his weekly variety show, Bono chose to honor Lawrence with a performance of "Didn't We," a song that encapsulated their friendship and the profound sense of loss felt by Bono. It was a heartfelt farewell from one Vegas legend to another, highlighting the deep bonds formed off-stage and the enduring legacy left by Steve Lawrence.

The passing of Steve Lawrence is more than the loss of a legendary entertainer; it's a reminder of the vibrant community and deep friendships that have shaped Las Vegas's entertainment scene. As friends, fans, and fellow artists remember Lawrence, his contributions to music and the joy he brought to so many will undoubtedly be his lasting legacy.