Vedamarie Ruiz Alvarez Flores Joins Santa Barbara County Board of Education

Marking a significant stride in the sphere of local education, Vedamarie Ruiz Alvarez Flores, a retired elementary school teacher and a seasoned teacher trainer, has been provisionally assigned to the Santa Barbara County Board of Education. Flores will occupy the Trustee Area 7 board member seat, a position that was left vacant after the death of Maggi Daane in November. She is poised to serve until November 2024, when a special election will be conducted.

Embarking on a New Educational Journey

Flores’ appointment is a result of her profound dedication to championing student achievement and her extensive experience in education. Her journey with the County Board of Education is set to commence following an interview on January 11. Her initial meeting with the board is scheduled for February 8. The Board of Education, which is responsible for policy formulation, budget approval, planning, and operating as an appellant board, anticipates benefiting from Flores’ rich connections to the Santa Maria Valley and her comprehensive experience as an educator and community member.

Rooted in Education and Leadership

Flores’ credentials speak volumes about her commitment to education. She is a product of local schools, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), with minors in physical education and English. Her academic journey did not end there. Flores also holds a Master’s degree, with a specific focus on multicultural education and leadership administration, from Pepperdine University. Furthermore, she possesses a teaching and bilingual credential, underscoring her dedication to inclusivity and diversity in education.

Continuing Dedication to Educational Excellence

Currently, Flores is actively involved in the shaping of future educators by supervising teacher programs at Cal Lutheran University. Her previous tenure on the board of Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District testifies to her unwavering commitment to educational excellence. With this latest appointment, Flores is once again ready to make a valuable contribution to education policy and direction in Santa Barbara County.