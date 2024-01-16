VDOT Works Tirelessly to Ensure Road Safety Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been tirelessly working, even through the night, to ensure the safety of the roads amid recent weather adversities. With temperatures dropping, there has been an increased risk of wet roads freezing over, posing significant potential dangers to motorists. The department's primary focus has been on the application of abrasives and chemicals to improve traction and melt any ice or frozen slush that forms on the road surfaces.

VDOT Issues Caution to Drivers

VDOT has issued a warning to drivers in western Virginia, particularly those traveling on bridges, overpasses, ramps, and shaded areas. These spots are known to be susceptible to quick freezing, creating icy patches and slick spots. There is a pressing need to exercise extreme caution as roads that may appear to be merely wet could actually be icy.

Reporting Hazardous Road Conditions

The department has provided a 24-hour Customer Service Center for the public to report hazardous road conditions or for any queries. It can be reached at 800-FOR-ROAD or through their website. VDOT is also encouraging the use of their free 511 mobile app or visiting the 511Virginia.org website for checking road conditions, traffic updates, and other travel-related information.

Stay Updated with the Latest Conditions

The Salem District, which includes counties like Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke, has been providing updates on local conditions. These can be accessed through the Salem District's Facebook Community page or the VaDOTSalem Twitter account. As the weather continues to pose challenges, VDOT is committed to ensuring safe and navigable roads for everyone.