VDOT Begins Pre-Treatment Operations on I-95 Ahead of Winter Storm

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has begun pre-treatment operations on Interstate 95 (I-95) in the Fredericksburg area, in anticipation of a winter storm over the weekend. This pre-treatment involves the application of a brine solution to roadways, a safety measure designed to prevent ice from adhering to the pavement, and thereby facilitating the removal of snow and ice.

Moving Towards Enhanced Road Safety

Starting from 9 a.m. on January 4, motorists should prepare for delays on I-95 South due to the slow pace of the pre-treatment equipment. The operation, overseen by Virginia State Police officers, will commence near Joplin Road in Prince William County, extending to Caroline County, with a turnaround near Doswell in Hanover County.

Expanding Preparations

On January 5, VDOT’s focus will shift to the primary roads in Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Caroline counties. However, despite rigorous pre-treatment, roads may still become slick once precipitation begins. Consequently, VDOT is advising drivers to check weather forecasts and road conditions at 511Virginia.org before setting off on their journeys.

VDOT’s Continuous Effort for Road Safety

This preemptive action by VDOT comes as part of the agency’s ongoing commitment to road safety, particularly in the face of severe weather conditions. In addition to operating equipment for road maintenance, VDOT’s duties include responding to emergencies, removing snow and ice during severe weather, and offering employment opportunities with a focus on Veterans and Members of the Virginia National Guard.

However, the agency has faced criticism for its handling of severe snowfall in the past, which left hundreds of drivers stranded on I-95. The incident sparked a third-party investigation that recommended improving the snow removal process and enhancing public communication. VDOT is expected to take these recommendations on board as it continues its mission to ensure safer roads for Virginia’s motorists.