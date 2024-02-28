VCU's 10th Annual Jazz4Justice Concert: Grammy Nominee Rene' Marie to Perform for Cause

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is gearing up for a night of soulful melodies and philanthropy with its 10th annual Jazz4Justice concert, featuring the Grammy-nominated jazz sensation Rene' Marie. Scheduled for Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m., the event will unfold at the esteemed W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts, promising an evening of exceptional music for a noble cause. This year's concert aims to raise critical funds for free legal services in the local community and to support music scholarships for deserving VCU students.

Empowering Communities Through Music and Legal Aid

The collaboration between VCU's Department of Music and the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation highlights a unique blend of musical excellence and community service. Jazz4Justice serves not only as a platform for showcasing jazz talents but also plays a crucial role in supporting individuals in need of legal assistance. By attending, patrons contribute directly to the enrichment of the local community, ensuring access to justice for all and fostering the next generation of musical talent.

A Night of Musical Excellence

Rene' Marie, known for her captivating voice and impactful performances, leads a lineup that includes VCU's esteemed Jazz faculty. The event boasts a rich program designed to appeal to jazz aficionados and casual listeners alike. With tickets priced at $35 plus fees for the general public and $20 plus fees for VCU students when purchased in advance, organizers encourage early booking to secure a spot in what is expected to be a sold-out event. Day-of-event tickets see a slight increase to $40 plus fees, urging potential attendees to act swiftly.

Joining Forces for Justice and Education

As the concert date draws near, individuals and businesses interested in supporting this cause have until March 11 to explore sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorship not only amplifies the impact of Jazz4Justice but also aligns brands with the values of community support, education, and access to legal resources. For more details on how to contribute or to make a donation, inquiries can be directed to the email provided by the organizers.

As VCU prepares to host this landmark 10th annual event, the anticipation builds not just for an evening of outstanding jazz music, but for the positive ripple effects it will create in the community. Through the universal language of music, Jazz4Justice continues to champion the causes of education and legal aid, proving that when communities come together, harmony prevails both on and off the stage.