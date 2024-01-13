Vatican Requests Additional Listening Sessions from U.S. Dioceses Ahead of Global Synod

In an unprecedented move, the Vatican’s Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops has urged dioceses in the United States to conduct further listening sessions. This request is a critical component of the preparations for the second session of the global synod on synodality, which is slated to occur in October.

The Vatican’s Request

A letter acquired by OSV News reveals that Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, who leads the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Doctrine, delineated the request. It asks every diocese to hold two to three sessions dedicated to discussing two guiding questions about the Church’s structure and how it can bolster the proclamation of the Gospel. The dioceses are tasked with submitting summaries of these discussions to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) by April 8th. The USCCB will then compile a comprehensive summary for the synod secretariat by May.

Avenues for Engagement

Furthermore, dioceses have the opportunity to submit a two-page testimony shedding light on the best practices for synodality. The USCCB is also poised to hold national listening sessions. These sessions will have a sharp focus on participation, social justice, and vocations, and they will form a national working group with diocesan synod leaders.

The Journey So Far

The first session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which Pope Francis launched in October 2021, took place in Rome in October 2023. This session addressed a myriad of topics, including evangelization, formation, ministry, ecumenism, and the impact of clerical sex abuse scandals. The report from this session is currently undergoing a global review for feedback ahead of the final session.