Varonis Systems Reports Significant SaaS Growth in 2023, Accelerates SaaS Transition

Data security leader, Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company has spotlighted significant growth in its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, which now constitutes approximately 23% of the company's total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at year-end. This sustained momentum has led Varonis to fast-track its transition to a SaaS-based model, now projected to be finalized by the end of 2026, a year ahead of the original timeline.

Financial Performance and SaaS Adoption

In the fourth quarter, a SaaS mix of 66% was noted, surpassing the guidance of 60% and indicating robust demand and successful conversion of existing customers. This figure emphasizes Varonis's commitment to its cloud transition, with the CEO expressing confidence in further accelerating the SaaS transition timeline. The company anticipates the adoption of SaaS to further speed up in dollar terms in the forthcoming year.

Varonis reported a significant increase in its ARR, which grew by 17% year-over-year to $543.0 million. The company's year-to-date cash from operations also reflected strong performance, generating $59.4 million, a stark increase from $11.9 million the previous year.

Losses and Income

Despite these achievements, Varonis reported a GAAP operating loss of ($117.2) million for the full year, compared to a GAAP operating loss of ($121.2) million in 2022. However, on a non-GAAP basis, the operating income was $28.7 million for the year, a slight decrease from $29.5 million in the previous year.

Future Outlook

Looking forward, Varonis provided a financial outlook for the first quarter of 2024, expecting revenues between $111.0 million and $115.0 million, and a non-GAAP operating loss of ($15.0) million to ($13.0) million. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates ARR to grow by 14% to 15%, with free cash flow projected to be between $70.0 million and $75.0 million.

Varonis has also announced its new product, the Varonis Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR), the industry's first managed service dedicated to stopping threats at the data level. This new service, combined with the company's continued focus on data security and comprehensive Data Security Platform supporting various security outcomes, is expected to bolster the company's financial performance and provide a competitive edge in the cybersecurity market.