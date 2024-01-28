Van's Aircraft Announces Price Hikes on Additional Components

Unanticipated price hikes are on the horizon for Van's Aircraft customers who have ordered additional components with their aircraft kits. The company has announced a series of price adjustments, impacting a variety of third-party items, including Lycoming engines, Hartzell propellers, and avionics. The price increases, aimed to ensure the financial viability of the company, range from a 3 percent increase for Hartzell propellers, to a steep 12 percent increase for Lycoming engines.

Price Surges and Customer Options

Alongside the aforementioned items, other components will also see a price surge. Sensenich and MT propellers, as well as avionics and engine kits for the RV-12/12is models, will witness a 6 percent price hike. Customers, however, have been given an option. They can either accept the new prices by mid-February, with their current deposits being honored, or decline and attempt to recover their deposits as unsecured creditors.

Extended Deadline for Third-Party Item Orders

For customers who also ordered third-party items, Van's Aircraft has extended the decision deadline. The new deadline aligns with the deadline for airframe kit orders, which was January 31. The move comes as the company navigates through financial challenges, seeking ways to stay in business and continue providing parts, kits, and support for its customer base.

The Necessity of Price Increases

Van's Aircraft has cited the necessity of these price increases for its financial viability. The company indicates that without these changes, there is no other viable path forward. Interestingly, customer response to the prior 30 percent increase in airframe kit prices has been reportedly high, with about 65 percent acceptance before the latest announcement. This trend is likely to lead to an increase in acceptance rates, as customers are made aware of the crucial need for these adjustments in prices.