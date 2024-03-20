Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Insights: Andy Cohen Enjoys Drama, Lala Kent's New Approach

TV personality Andy Cohen dropped hints about the recent VPR Season 11 Reunion taping, teasing the remaining episodes of the season and the upcoming reunion. He enjoyed this year's reunion and confirmed the upcoming episodes are really good. Lala Kent mentioned the reunion will be different for her due to her pregnancy, and Jo Wenberg's friendship with Tom Schwartz will be a focus of the drama. The seating chart for the reunion was revealed with Andy Cohen in the middle, and the reunion release window is estimated to be between April-June.

Reunion Revelations

After filming the VPR reunion over the weekend, Andy Cohen sat down for his SiriusXM show and spilt the dirt on the reunion, which he “really enjoyed.” He opened up about how this year's get-together was the kind that compelled him to engage because “there was so much to talk about,” which made for a “compelling” concoction. Despite the brewing diversity of eclectic and intense things to talk about, everything went down “calmly.”

Anticipated Drama and Changes

Lala addressed how things would be “very, very different” this time, especially for her, if not for everyone. With her second child on the way, she talked about wanting to be as “composed” as possible since she doesn't “wanna bring any toxicity to the womb.” The upcoming drama dose will also circle around Jo Wenberg's friendship with Tom Schwartz. Tom's fling-turned-friend previously posted a lengthy message on Instagram, talking about how happy being around Schwartz made her.

Viewers' Expectations

Vanderpump Rules is on Bravo TV every Tuesday at 8 pm Eastern time / 7 pm Central time. International viewers may tune into Peacock the next day for the episode premieres. The official date of the reunion special episode series hasn't been revealed yet. However, fans can expect it to drop a week after the VPR Season 11 finale, like last time. Keeping a tally of the calendar updates from the previous season, ardent viewers can hope for a similar route.