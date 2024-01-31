Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Release 2023 Financial Results, Gains FDA Approval for Onychomycosis IND Application

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 on February 7, 2024, following the market's close. A conference call scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on the same day will host a discussion led by the management on the financial performance of the company and other corporate activities.

Participation in the Conference Call

Those who wish to join the call can do so by dialing a provided domestic or international number using a specific passcode. In addition, the call will be broadcast live on Vanda's website and archived for later access. It is recommended that interested parties visit the website well in advance to ensure smooth audio streaming.

Vanda's Commitment to Patient Care

Vanda is committed to developing and marketing innovative treatments aimed at fulfilling unmet medical needs and improving patient care. For further information about the company, its financial results, and the upcoming conference call, one can visit Vanda's official website or contact Kevin Moran, the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer.

Breakthrough in Onychomycosis Treatment

In related news, the U.S. FDA has approved Vanda's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate VTR 297 for the treatment of onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the nail. This marks a significant advancement in the treatment landscape for onychomycosis, as there has been little progress in new treatments since 2014. VTR 297, a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, could disrupt the current market dominated by topical agents like JUBLIA, KERYDIN, and PENLAC.

This potential success could lead to significant revenue growth for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and increase its market valuation. However, it should be noted that drug development carries inherent risks, and investors should carefully consider the potential benefits and risks associated with the drug's development stages.