Van Wert Performing Arts Foundation Ushers in New Era with Executive Director Jarin Hart

In a pivotal move hinting at a new era of artistic vibrancy, the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation welcomes Jarin Hart as the new executive director. Announced on 19th February 2024, Hart succeeds Tafi Stober and brings with her a rich tapestry of experience in arts administration and a fervor for fostering performing arts. She hails from Columbia City, Indiana, but her roots in the arts have grown deep in Fort Wayne, where she served as programming director at the Embassy Theatre.

A Visionary at the Helm

Jarin Hart’s appointment is seen as a harbinger of exciting times ahead for the foundation. Her passion for the arts and her commitment to enriching lives through creativity, innovation, and community engagement are expected to resonate with the foundation's mission. Hart's vision of the arts as a communal tapestry that binds people, ideas, and cultures together, makes her a perfect fit for the foundation's culture and needs.

Leadership Rooted in Collaboration

At the heart of Hart's leadership style lies a collaborative and relational approach, a characteristic that Doug Grooms, the Board Chair of Van Wert Live, believes will invigorate the foundation. Grooms expressed excitement about Hart's appointment, lauding her talent, experience, and passion for the performing arts. Her ability to foster relationships and build bridges not only within the organization but also between the foundation and the community is seen as a key asset.

Meet-and-Greet at Niswonger Performing Arts Center

The new executive director’s first public appearance will be at the upcoming Barricade Boys show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Hart will be attending the show not merely as an audience member but as the new torchbearer for the arts in the community. This event will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet Jarin Hart, get a glimpse of her vision for the foundation, and witness firsthand her commitment to fostering a vibrant arts scene in the Van Wert area.

In conclusion, the appointment of Jarin Hart as the executive director of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation marks a promising new chapter in the foundation's history. With her at the helm, the foundation is poised to deepen its impact and extend its reach, ushering in an era of creative vibrancy and community engagement through the performing arts.