Van Horn’s Struggle: Between a Quiet Life and the Saguaro Connector Pipeline

Concerns are mounting in the quiet town of Van Horn, Texas, nestled against the backdrop of the mighty Permian Basin, over the proposed Saguaro Connector Pipeline. This 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline, part of a larger project to transport natural gas to the Mexico border and eventually Asia and South America, is stirring unease among the local populace, 80% of whom are Hispanic and have a median household income about half the state median.

Local Worries

Residents fear that the tranquility of their town and their way of life is under threat. The potential risk of explosions or leaks from the pipeline and the disturbing prospect of eminent domain to acquire land for the pipeline’s construction are real and palpable concerns. The Saguaro Connector Pipeline would not only disrupt the peace but could also pose a significant risk to the town’s safety.

National Environmental Concerns

National environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, have voiced their criticisms of the project. These criticisms center around the limited federal oversight of the project and its stark contradiction to the climate goals set out by the Biden administration. Despite these criticisms, the U.S. Department of State and the Texas Railroad Commission have already endorsed the project, with the Texas Railroad Commission issuing a permit.

Public Appeal and ONEOK’s Stand

Residents and environmentalists are urging state and federal agencies to reroute the pipeline or cancel it entirely. They argue that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) should review the full route and assess the pipeline’s climate impact, given its international export purpose. Tulsa-based company ONEOK, the driving force behind the pipeline, is proceeding with development amidst these concerns and is actively coordinating with agencies.

The Saguaro Connector Pipeline would double the amount of natural gas transported compared to similar projects. Furthermore, it would shorten the shipping route to Asia by 11 days. However, the pipeline does not cross U.S. state lines, rendering regulatory scrutiny less stringent and leaving much of the approval process to state entities and specific federal oversight on the border-crossing segment.