ValueAct Backs Disney Amid Shareholder Dispute as Audacy Faces Bankruptcy

In the midst of an ongoing shareholder dispute, the communications services sector is witnessing a minor downturn. Key players are The Walt Disney Company, embroiled in an activist investor spat, and Audacy, a radio network on the brink of bankruptcy.

ValueAct Backs Disney in Proxy Battle

A significant development in Disney’s favor is the support from ValueAct Capital Management. Amid the proxy battle with Nelson Peltz, ValueAct has pledged to back Disney’s board nominees. This backing strengthens Disney’s position as it anticipates the 2024 annual shareholder meeting. The agreement between Disney and ValueAct includes a confidentiality clause, allowing consultation on strategic matters. Disney’s stock rose marginally upon the announcement.

Peltz’s Persistent Proxy Fight

On the other side of the battle line stands Nelson Peltz, leading Trian Fund Management. Peltz has been consistent with his demand for board seats, having previously sought a seat, withdrawn, and then resurrected the battle. Alongside Peltz, Blackwells Capital has announced its intention to nominate three candidates for the Disney board election. However, these nominations have had no significant impact on Disney’s stock performance.

Audacy’s Impending Bankruptcy

While Disney navigates its boardroom battles, another communications industry player is in financial hot water. Audacy, a radio network, is grappling with severe financial constraints. With advertising revenue dwindling, the company is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy. The resultant inability to manage its near $2 billion debt has left Audacy on precarious financial ground. This information was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

These developments within the communications services sector are not only indicative of individual company dynamics but are also reflective of the sector’s overall volatile state. They underscore the importance of strategic decision-making and financial management in navigating the often tumultuous waters of the industry.