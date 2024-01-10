en English
Business

Valu Home Centers to Close Meadville-area Store, Shifts Focus to Online Platform

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
In a business landscape where digital transformation is king, Valu Home Centers, the Buffalo-based hardware retailer, has announced the impending closure of its long-established store in the Park Avenue Plaza located in Vernon Township, near Meadville. The store, which has been a fixture in the community since 1988, has been underperforming in recent times, leading the company to redirect its focus towards bolstering its online platform.

Adapting to New Consumer Trends

With the rise of eCommerce and the convenience of online shopping and in-store pickups, many retailers are reevaluating their business strategies to stay competitive. Valu Home Centers is no exception. The hardware retailer is harnessing the power of the internet in response to shifting consumer habits. While the exact date for the closure has not been finalized, a liquidation sale is slated to commence on Thursday.

Repercussions in the Local Market

Despite the closure of the Meadville-area store, Valu Home Centers continues to maintain a strong presence in the Erie market of northwestern Pennsylvania with four other stores. The closure of the Park Avenue Plaza store, which occupies approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, leaves a significant vacancy in the shopping center. The owner of the plaza, Scott Phillis, is currently on the hunt for a new tenant to occupy the soon-to-be-vacant space.

A Difficult but Necessary Decision

Michael Ervolina, the President and CEO of Valu Home Centers, described the decision to shut down the Meadville-area store as challenging but necessary for the overall health of the company. The staff at the closing store has been informed of the decision and offered positions within the company, showcasing Valu Home Centers’ commitment to its employees even in the face of significant business transitions.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

