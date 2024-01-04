en English
Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge Enhances Outdoor Access with Bosque Bridges Project

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge Enhances Outdoor Access with Bosque Bridges Project

In an ambitious stride towards environmental preservation and community engagement, the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is set to enhance outdoor access through the construction of the Bosque Bridges project. The refuge, established in 2012 over 570 acres of Tiwa land, has been a beacon of progressive environmental initiatives. Its latest endeavor, funded by a $256,000 outdoor recreation trails plus grant from the state and matched by the City of Albuquerque, seeks to connect the Paseo Del Bosque bike path directly to Valle de Oro. This project will significantly improve access to the bosque for the residents of the South Valley.

Accelerating Community Integration

Since the opening of its visitor center in 2022, Valle de Oro has been ramping up its public programming and access. The Bosque Bridges project, regarded as the refuge’s latest advancement, is a testament to its commitment to fostering a deeper connection between the community and the natural world. Katie Dix, the executive director of Friends of Valle De Oro Wildlife Refuge, anticipates that the new bridges and trails will be open to the public by the summer of 2024, given that the project is shovel-ready with all necessary plans approved.

Restoration and Enhancement

The Bosque Bridges project is not merely an infrastructural upgrade; it is an environmental restoration initiative. The project aims to restore parts of the Bosque to benefit wildlife and create a new outdoor recreation space for the South Valley community. Non-native and invasive species will be replaced with riparian vegetation such as cottonwood and willow trees, returning the Rio Grande’s riverbank to its original flood terrace design. The project, totaling $7.9 million for planning, permitting, design, and construction, has been funded by capital outlay funds from New Mexico legislators, funding from the New Mexico Water Trust Board, and a recently awarded $3 million grant from the Bureau of Reclamation.

Upcoming Ventures and Public Engagement

Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge’s efforts don’t end with the Bosque Bridges project. Plans are in motion to develop an outdoor classroom, furthering the refuge’s educational outreach. A public quarterly meeting is scheduled for January 25 at 5:30 p.m., providing an opportunity for residents to engage in discussions about future projects. With these initiatives, Valle de Oro continues to weave a tapestry of environmental stewardship and community integration.

United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

