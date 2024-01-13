en English
Education

Valiant Cross Academy: Molding Young Men of Color into Tomorrow’s Leaders

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Valiant Cross Academy: Molding Young Men of Color into Tomorrow's Leaders

In the heart of Montgomery, Alabama, where history echoes the struggle for justice and equality, stands a beacon of transformative education – the Valiant Cross Academy. Founded in 2015 by brothers Anthony and Fred Brock, this faith-based private school for boys of color has burgeoned from a modest thirty students to a robust 210, spanning grades 6 through 12.

Immersive Educational Program

The academy offers an enriching and expansive educational program. From a flight academy with a state-of-the-art simulator to a CISCO networking lab, the institution ensures its students are at the forefront of technological advancements. The creative souls find their calling in the art and music department, visual arts, and theater, while a unique barbershop initiative nurtures entrepreneurship. A dedicated African American Male Museum and an athletic program foster a sense of cultural pride and physical discipline. Furthermore, the school has incorporated coding camps, dual enrollment with universities and a technical college, and financial literacy programs into its curriculum, preparing its students for an increasingly complex world.

Legacy of Struggle and Triumph

Located on historic Dexter Avenue, Valiant Cross Academy is at the site of significant historical milestones in the fight for African American civil rights. It stands a stone’s throw from the spot where Rosa Parks took her historic stand leading to the Montgomery Bus Boycott and near the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served as pastor. This location serves as a constant reminder to students of the enduring legacy of struggle and triumph they inherit.

Award-winning Recognition

In recognition of its commitment to scholarship, leadership, and service, the academy has been lauded with several awards, including the Million Dollar Yass Prize – the ‘Pulitzer of Education.’ The alumni of Valiant Cross Academy have gone on to attend colleges, trade schools, join the military, or enter the workforce, proving the effectiveness of the academy’s wholesome approach to education.

Today, Valiant Cross Academy stands tall as a symbol of progress and hope, a testament to the transformative power of education. It blends Montgomery’s rich history with a promising future, continuing the struggle for justice and equality, one student at a time.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

