Valero Energy Receives Rare Shipment of West African Lokele Crude amid Red Sea Tensions

In a rare shift of crude oil sourcing, U.S. Gulf Coast refinery Valero Energy has received a shipment of West African Lokele crude oil. The shift is reflective of the growing insecurity on the Red Sea shipping routes, a result of increased attacks by Yemeni Houthi militants.

The tanker Claret Prince transported approximately 650,000 barrels of heavy sweet Lokele crude from a floating storage platform near Cameroon to Valero's Meraux refinery in Louisiana. This marks the first time in at least a year that Lokele crude has found its way to the United States, as the majority of this crude, approximately 70%, is typically sold to Europe, with the remainder finding its way to Asian markets.

West African crude has become a more appealing option due to disruptions caused by the escalating instability in the Red Sea region. The cargo was discharged late last week, with data from financial firm LSEG and Kpler ship tracking confirming the delivery.

Valero's Response

Valero, which mentioned in a recent conference call that it usually processes little Middle Eastern crude, acknowledged that higher freight rates are impacting its operations. However, the company has not made any official comments about this particular shipment.

The reception of this rare shipment of West African Lokele crude oil by Valero Energy is indicative of the shifting dynamics in the global oil market, with security and cost considerations playing a significant role in determining sourcing strategies.